McCollum Stops 50 Shots, Hat Tricks Fall 2-1 to Binghamton

November 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Gavin Yates scored in the second period for his second goal in four games, Nolan Egbert stopped 29 shots, and the Binghamton Black Bears took down the Hat Tricks, 2-1, on Friday night.

Yates' goal at 13:40 provided the Black Bears the game-winning goal on his second against the Hat Tricks this season. Cameron Clark also scored, tying the game on the power play with a wrist shot in the first period.

Making 50 saves for the second time this season, Conor McCollum was under pressure early as the Black Bears outshot the Hat Tricks 24-7 through the first 20 minutes. The second-year netminder also logged 51 saves in Danbury's first loss to Binghamton of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.