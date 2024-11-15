Venom Win Third Straight In Blackout Victory Against Rockers

November 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom had a new look Friday. But the result on the scoreboard didn't change.

Wearing "blackout" jerseys for the first time this season, the Venom didn't miss a beat and extended their winning streak to three games, defeating the Motor City Rockers 6-4 at Ice Time Sports Complex.

The Venom were again powered by the top line of Dustin Jesseau, Eimantas Noreika and Davide Gaeta, who combined for 13 points Friday. That trio has totaled an astounding 39 points in the three-game winning streak.

Jesseau recorded his third hat trick of the season and added an assist for a four-point night. Noreika also had a hat trick, his second in as many games. He finished with five points, which followed his seven-point outing last Saturday in a 10-2 win against the Dashers Hockey Club. Gaeta had four assists to extend his point streak to six games.

Hudson Valley's league-leading power play connected three times Friday, including Jesseau's game-opening goal at 2:17 of the first period.

Motor City forward Tristen Wells proceeded to record a natural hat trick of his own to give the Rockers a 3-1 lead by 9:22 of the second period. Wells scored twice in the first period and then finished his hat trick with a breakaway goal against Venom goalie John Moriarty in the second.

The Venom power play brought them back into the game in that second period. Norieka's power-play goal at 13:12 made it 3-2 and then the forward whipped a backhand shot past Rockers goalie Ricardo Gonzalez at 15:17 to tie the score.

Jesseau zipped a power-play goal past Gonzalez at 16:55 as the Venom regained the lead, 4-3. He completed the hat trick 20 seconds later, scoring on an unassisted breakaway.

Up 5-3 entering the third period, the Venom had their lead trimmed when Motor City's Carson Baptiste wired a power-play shot from between the circles into the net at 7:08.

Noreika provided breathing room for Hudson Valley at 14:16, when he roofed his right-wing shot with Moriarty on the bench for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty.

Moriarty finished with 35 saves for the Venom. Gonzalez made 31 saves for the Rockers, who have lost five in a row.

The teams will meet in a rematch Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Venom host the Rockers at Ice Time Sports Complex. The Venom will again wear their black third jerseys, and then will auction the game-worn sweaters online beginning next week.

Venom tickets can be purchased by calling 845-454-5800.

