Thunderbirds Food/Coat Drive Starts Monday

This month the Carolina Thunderbirds are hosting a food and clothing drive which we will be partnering with Crisis Control Ministry and Family Services. The food and clothing drive will run from Monday, November 9th to Monday, November 23rd.

Please donate:

-nonperishable food items (soups, pasta, canned food)

-cleaning supplies

-old coats, scarves, gloves, beanie

We have partnered up with a few of our sponsors to give you a safe, contactless way to drop off your donation items. You can drop off donation items at the following locations.

Salem Smiles Orthodontics

1063 W. Northwest Blvd

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Hours: Monday to Thursday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Pierce Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services

213 West Mountain Street Kernersville or Lambeth Chapel, 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro.

Kernersville, NC 27284

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Webster Bros. Hardware. Inc.

2700 Hwy. 66

Walkertown, NC 27051

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sat. 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sun. Closed

Please help us support our community during this time. Although were not playing this month lets show our Thunderbird love!

If you have any questions please call Kaitlyn Lusk at 336-774-8882 or email [email protected]

