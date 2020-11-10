River Dragons Add CJ Stubbs to 20-21 Roster

Columbus, GA - The River Dragons are pleased to announce the signing of forward CJ Stubbs for the 2020-21 season.

Stubbs, a native of Pleasant Grove, Utah, is going into his second year as a professional after a highly decorated year one. He debuted in the SPHL with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs where he was a strong option in the Roanoke offense putting up 29 points (10G-19A) in 39 games.

His stellar play earned him a call-up that season as he played in four games (and scored two goals) with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL before the 19-20 season was ultimately shut down early.

"I'm excited to be continuing my career with the River Dragons" Stubbs said. "I have heard nothing but great things from the organization and I look forward to having a great opportunity to win a championship with them."

Stubbs is an alum of Morrisville State College in the NCAA D-III ranks where he was a point per game player in his college career, appearing in 98 games and totalling 103 points (43G-60A). He also wore an "A" for Morrisville his junior and senior seasons.

