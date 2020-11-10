Hat Tricks Sign Brett Gravelle

The Danbury Hat Tricks have welcomed forward Brett Gravelle to the roster for the 2020-21 campaign.

Gravelle, a 24-year-old Forest Lake, Minnesota native, graduated from the University of St. Thomas in the spring. He served as an alternate captain his junior season and captained the team his senior year.

Gravelle led the Division-III Tommies in scoring all four seasons he attended. He racked up 113 career points over the course of 102 games, including 50 goals and 63 assists. Prior to his college commitment, he played 17 games in the NAHL with the Austin Bruins and the Minnesota Wilderness.

He also led the NA3HL in scoring in 2015-16, posting 99 points in 43 games with the North Iowa Bulls.

"I've been fortunate to see Brett climb the through the junior ranks and advance to college hockey," said Anthony Bohn, an opposing head coach in the NA3HL during Gravelle's remarkable tenure. "He's a player with the right mindset along with the unique ability to provide scoring at every level he has played at. But more importantly for our organization, he's just as good of a person as he his as a player. That excites us even more."

