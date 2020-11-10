CJ Hayes Returning to River Dragons in 20-21

Columbus River Dragons forward CJ Hayes

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are thrilled to announce the return of forward CJ Hayes for the 2020-21 hockey season.

Hayes was an integral part of the River Dragons offense last season, registering 47 points (24G-23A) in 44 games played last season. At one point in the 19-20 season he had a goal in nine straight games.

"I'm excited to be back in Columbus" Hayes said. "I look forward to playing in front of the most passionate and diehard fans again! Most importantly I want to help bring a championship to Columbus!"

Hayes is going into his third year as a professional. He split time between Mississippi (SPHL) and Watertown (FPHL) in the 2017-18 season then took a year off before returning to the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc last season but had his best statistical year as a pro with Columbus last season.

"I'm beyond excited to have CJ back" player/assistant coach Jay Croop said. "His speed and skill are at a high level and he's going to have a huge impact on what we want to accomplish this season."

Prior to turning pro, Hayes is a former NCAA D-1 athlete, skating three seasons with Lake Superior State.

Hayes adds back into the mix for what is sure to be an exciting year of hockey! Remember, all games this season are sold as single game units and the best way to get your ideal seats is joining the Inside Edge Club! Call 706-507-4625 for more details and how you can get the best enhancements this season can offer!

