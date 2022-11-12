Thunderbirds Finish off Season Sweep of Delaware

HARRINGTON, DE - The Carolina Thunderbirds used a three-goal third period along with grit and determination to finish off a 4 game season series sweep of the Delaware Thunder.

Although the first period was scoreless, it was not without action nor incident. Thunder goaltender Trevor Martin miraculously stopped 23 first period shots by Carolina while Alex Soucy was sent to the showers early after a game misconduct penalty.

The second period was more than eventful. Blake Peavy beat Martin on a backhand under the bar to put the Thunderbirds ahead 1-0. Petr Panacek received a perfect pass right on the tape right out of the penalty box from Tucker Firth and scored in an identical fashion to Peavy just minutes later. Goals off wild bounces and funky plays, credited to Artur Aloyan and John Amonatidis tied the game at 3 after two periods.

Carolina came out flying in the third, as Panacek put home a gorgeous feed from Rowe on a perfectly executed 2-on-1 break to put Carolina back in front for good. Peavey followed with a one-timer on the power play, then Jan Salak finally recorded his first goal back as a Thunderbird which served as the final dagger to Delaware.

Carolina will return home next weekend, when they host the Mississippi Sea Wolves. It will be the first ever meeting between the two franchises.

