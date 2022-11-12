FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Game Recaps for the Federal Hockey League for Saturday, November 12, 2022. View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

BLACK BEARS FALL IN FIRST SHOOTOUT

by Brooks Hill

BINGHAMTON, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears fell in the shootout for the first time this season. Motor City leaves Binghamton with two points picking up a 6-5 shootout victory.

The Black Bears came out of the gate hot, out shooting the Rockers 11-3 halfway through the first period. While the Binghamton power play did not score on their first attempt, Binghamton was able to get on the board first. Tyler Gjurich and his teammates applied heavy pressure on the forecheck that would ultimately led to Gjurich burying a rebound past Trevor Babin to make it 1-0 in favor of the home team.

Special teams continued to click for Motor City. The Rockers power play was able to tie the game at 1-1. Roman Gaudet picked up the loose change in front of Riley McVeigh's net with just under two minutes left to play in the opening frame.

Tommy Cardinal opened the scoring in the second period, but it was Binghamton's power play connecting to even the score back at 2-2. Bret Parker slammed the puck into the net as it was teetering on the goal line. Then like clockwork, the Motor City power play struck once again thanks to Jonathon Juliano, giving the lead to the visitors again after two periods.

Just like last night, the Black Bears would tie the game early in the third period at 3-3. This time is was Nikita Ivashkin outlasting the goaltender on a 2on1. Three minutes later, the Rockers snagged the lead once again, this time it was Derek Suffredini cashing in on a defensive breakdown by Binghamton.

Back and forth the teams would go, up and down the ice, trading chances. Jesse Anderson sauced a beautiful pass to Jamie Bucell to tie the game at 4-4. Then, Ivashkin would score his second of the game, thanks to a takeaway in the offensive zone by Gavin Abbott. Binghamton had their first lead since 1-0 back in the first period. However, it did not last long as Suffredini scored his second of the night on the power play once again for Motor City.

After 60 minutes, the game had no winner, knotted at 5-5.

The five-minute overtime period flew by with barely any whistles, but after an extra frame we still needed more hockey to decide a winner.

Scott Coash shot first and scored for the Rockers, while Binghamton missed their first two attempts. Brad Reitter cashed in on the third-round attempt, and the only Black Bear to score was Jesse Anderson in round four. Rockers win 6-5 in the shootout.

The Black Bears will be back in action for a home-and-home series with the Delaware Thunder next Friday and Saturday. The Friday night puck drop is scheduled for 7:30P.M. and will be aired live on Fox Sports Binghamton 1430.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Drop Series to Prowlers

by Nick Roesch

Biloxi, MS -The (5-3-2) Port Huron Prowlers came from behind for the second consecutive game on Saturday night, flying past the (2-4-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-2 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov started the scoring early in the first period for the Sea Wolves with a goal just 4:08 into the night. The Mississippi lead turned out to be short-lived as Joe Deveny cashed in on a turnover just 1:50 later. The teams carried the 1-1 tie into the second intermission.

The second period's lone goal came off the stick of Daniel McKitrick for a Sea Wolves power play goal. McKitrick tucked his shot under the crossbar at the 8:53 mark on assists from Yevdokimov and Chris Hunt.

Port Huron entered the third period trailing 2-1 before they struck three times within a span of 71 seconds. Tucker Scantlebury (11:01), Sam Marit (11:31) and Bryan Parsons (12:11) combined to make it a 4-2 Prowlers advantage. The Sea Wolves pulled goaltender Greg Harney for the extra attacker, but Port Huron's attack proved to be too strong as Dan Chartrand buried his shot into the open cage at 18:32. The 5-2 defeat moved the Sea Wolves' losing streak to five games.

Yevdokimov and McKitrick each recorded one goal and an assist for Mississippi. Sea Wolves goaltender Greg Harney recorded 21 saves on 25 shots. Opposing netminder and Prowlers newcomer Wyatt Hoflin claimed his second win in as many nights after blocking 27 chances.

After six straight games at home, the Sea Wolves will hit the road to Winston-Salem, North Carolina this Friday, November 18 to meet the Carolina Thunderbirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:35pm Central Time and the action will be available for viewing live on the Mississippi Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

ELMIRA MAMMOTH at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Sweep Weekend Series over Mammoth

by Chris Lynch

Danbury, CT -Friday night saw a dominant offensive performance for the Danbury Hat Tricks in an 8-4 victory over the Elmira Mammoth. On Saturday night, with hockey royalty Steve Hansen in attendance, the Hat Tricks and Mammoth provided a more straightforward game with similar offensive control by the home team and fewer goals and penalties.

Jarod Yau appeared to score the game's first goal before goaltender Thomas Proudlock made the best save of the young FPHL season. Danbury kept up the attack and got the season's first goal from Ollie Venstrom, who took a head long pass from Xavier Abdella and buried it 11:17 into the opening stanza. The assist was Abdella's first as a Hat Trick in his second game in Hat City.

Elmira offered a strong counter-punch at the 15:50 mark of the frame when Parker Moskal scored his fourth goal of the weekend off a feed from Lance Hamilton. Proudlock's performance in net kept the score even into the first intermission at 1-1.

The second period saw only one goal, a wire from Hat Tricks Captain Jonny Ruiz for his seventh goal of the season a mere 42 seconds into the stanza. Danbury had a power play chance eleven seconds later, but the Mammoth killed the Hat Tricks' power play and kept the score 2-1 into the second intermission.

Danbury potted two more goals in the third period. First, Evan Lugo capped a centering feed from Dustin Jesseau at the 1:47 mark of the frame. Then, Brendan Sheehan capped the night's scoring with beautiful top corner ripper to make the final 4-1.

The Hat Tricks improve to 7-0-1, and remain the only team in the FPHL with a regulation loss.

Frankie McClendon got the win in his second appearance in net and stopped 16 of 17 shots on net.

Elmira drops to 0-9-1, still seeking the first victory of the franchise's existence.

Thomas Proudlock stopped 37 of 41 shots faced on the Mammoth net.

Danbury is on the road for the next four games, including a two-game series against Motor City next weekend, games in Binghamton & Elmira on November 23rd and November 25th before returning home to face Carolina on November 26th.

Elmira has a home-and-home with the Watertown Wolves next weekend, traveling to the defending Commissioner's Cup Champion's home on Friday and returning home for a Saturday matchup with the Wolves.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at DELAWARE THUNDER

Carolina Wins Game Two in Harrington

by Gradon Motter

Harrington, DE - The first period was a goalie clinic with Trevor Martin stopping all 20 shots on goal and Mario Cavaliere stopping all that came his way.

The 2nd period was more of a offensive period with Blake Peavey, Petr Panacek and Gus Ford scoring for Carolina. Delaware would respond with Artur Aloyan scoring twice with John Amanatidas also scoring with 17 seconds left in period.

The 3rd period was all Carolina with Petr Panacek and Blake Peavy scoring again with Jan Salak joining in on the fun. Carolina would end up winning the contest 6-3.

Delaware plays its next game in the Thunderdome as they host the Binghamton Black Bears on November 18th, pick drop is 7:30.

THUNDERBIRDS FINISH OFF SEASON SWEEP OF DELAWARE

by Brett Wiseman

HARRINGTON, DE- The Carolina Thunderbirds used a three-goal third period along with grit and determination to finish off a 4 game season series sweep of the Delaware Thunder.

Although the first period was scoreless, it was not without action nor incident. Thunder goaltender Trevor Martin miraculously stopped 23 first period shots by Carolina while Alex Soucy was sent to the showers early after a game misconduct penalty.

The second period was more than eventful. Blake Peavy beat Martin on a backhand under the bar to put the Thunderbirds ahead 1-0. Petr Panacek received a perfect pass right on the tape right out of the penalty box from Tucker Firth and scored in an identical fashion to Peavy just minutes later. Goals off wild bounces and funky plays, credited to Artur Aloyan and John Amonatidis tied the game at 3 after two periods.

Carolina came out flying in the third, as Panacek put home a gorgeous feed from Rowe on a perfectly executed 2-on-1 break to put Carolina back in front for good. Peavey followed with a one-timer on the power play, then Jan Salak finally recorded his first goal back as a Thunderbird which served as the final dagger to Delaware.

Carolina will return home next weekend, when they host the Mississippi Sea Wolves. It will be the first ever meeting between the two franchises.

