Spend a Night with Steve Hanson & Doug the Thug 7PM vs Elmira

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks complete their two-game series with the Elmira Mammoth on Saturday night at 7 PM ET.

The Hat Tricks (6-0-1) are unbeaten in regulation time through the first seven games of the season, paced in last night's 8-4 win by a four-point performance by Dustin Jesseau, a two-goal performance for Gordie Bonnel, and a three-point effort by Captain Jonny Ruiz.

Brian Wilson stopped 20 of 24 on Friday night and made a number of critical saves on penalty kill situations.

The Elmira Mammoth (0-8-1) are looking for the first victory in franchise history. Parker Moscal notched a hat trick and an assist for a four point night, all of which came in the second period.

Puck drop is slated for 7PM ET at the Danbury Ice Arena. The game will be carried on the Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch will be on the call for the game.

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that on Saturday, November 12 when the Hat Tricks take on the Elmira Mammoth the organization will honor the USA Ball Hockey program.

As part of the night the Hat Tricks will host members of the USA Ball Hockey program who competed in the World Championships in both Montreal, Quebec and Prague, Czech Republic.

The Danbury Hat Tricks share connections with the USA Ball Hockey program as the Captain of the Men's National team is Hat Tricks Captain, Jonny Ruiz, Tom Ruiz (Jonny's father) a frequent visitor to the Danbury Ice Arena is the Vice President of USA Ball Hockey, and Hat Tricks team President, Herm Sorcher is a member of the Masters team.

During the 1st intermission, members of the program will be introduced, and commemorative posters will be distributed to the fans. The Men's National Team placed 3rd in the World Championships this summer, taking home the Bronze Medal, while the Women's Team America captured the Gold Medal in the Masters Division.

This night is already packed with an appearance by Steve Carlson, aka Steve Hanson from the classic movie Slapshot. Carlson will be available for pictures, autographs, and merchandise.

The puck drops at 7:30 pm.

