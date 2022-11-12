Hat Tricks Win 8-4 Over Elmira

Danbury, CT- Friday night saw a dominant offensive performance for the Danbury Hat Tricks in an 8-4 victory over the Elmira Mammoth. On Saturday night, with hockey royalty Steve Hansen in attendance, the Hat Tricks and Mammoth provided a more straightforward game with similar offensive control by the home team and fewer goals and penalties.

Jarod Yau appeared to score the game's first goal before goaltender Thomas Proudlock made the best save of the young FPHL season. Danbury kept up the attack and got the season's first goal from Ollie Venstrom, who took a head long pass from Xavier Abdella and buried it 11:17 into the opening stanza. The assist was Abdella's first as a Hat Trick in his second game in Hat City.

Elmira offered a strong counterpunch at the 15:50 mark of the frame when Parker Moskal scored his fourth goal of the weekend off a feed from Lance Hamilton. Proudlock's performance in net kept the score even into the first intermission at 1-1.

The second period saw only one goal, a wire from Hat Tricks Captain Jonny Ruiz for his seventh goal of the season a mere 42 seconds into the stanza. Danbury had a power play chance eleven seconds later, but the Mammoth killed the Hat Tricks' power play and kept the score 2-1 into the second intermission.

Danbury potted two more goals in the third period. First, Evan Lugo capped a centering feed from Dustin Jesseau at the 1:47 mark of the frame. Then, Brendan Sheehan capped the night's scoring with beautiful top corner ripper to make the final 4-1.

The Hat Tricks improve to 7-0-1, and remain the only team in the FPHL with a regulation loss.

Frankie McClendon got the win in his second appearance in net and stopped 16 of 17 shots on net.

Elmira drops to 0-9-1, still seeking the first victory of the franchise's existence.

Thomas Proudlock stopped 37 of 41 shots faced on the Mammoth net.

Danbury is on the road for the next four games, including a two-game series against Motor City next weekend, games in Binghamton & Elmira on November 23rd and November 25th before returning home to face Carolina on November 26th.

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to welcome our hard-working educators to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, December 10th for Teacher's Appreciation Night, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse and Coca-Cola! At 7PM, the Hat Tricks face the Motor City Rockers and welcome all teachers to enjoy Hat City's favorite hockey team.

All Teachers who register for the night will receive a complimentary ticket, beverage, and hot dog. Additional tickets can be acquired for $10.

Please register using the link here!

For more information, contact Chris Lynch- clynch@danburyhattricks.com.

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks have partnered with FanSaves, a digital coupon platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We are excited to partner with FanSaves - adding this technology to our game experience is a huge plus for our fans and sponsors. Already, just one weekend in, I can see how much more efficient this process is. We are going to keep adding to it and the fans are going to reap the rewards" said Danbury Hat Tricks, President Herm Sorcher.

The Hat Tricks join over 60 organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans thousands of deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"At FanSaves, we're so excited to be partnered with the Danbury Hat Tricks so that we can help their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team all year long. Even on non-game days and in the off-season, people can get awesome deals just for being a fan" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As the impacts of technology continue to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Hat Tricks are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can sign up for a free account at www.fansaves.com. They can then follow the Hat Tricks FanPage and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Season ticket holders can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

If you want to order food ahead of time at a Hat Tricks Game, use the QR Code to scan for better ease of use so you can see our friends at Danbury Grill and get back to the game!

