Thunderbirds Dominate Dashers

February 15, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





The Carolina Thunderbirds defeated the Danville Dashers in Federal Prospects Hockey League action on Friday night in downtown Danville at the David S. Palmer Arena.

Dashers fans came out in good number and warm spirits despite the frigid air surrounding the outside of the arena, where temperatures were expected to drop into the single digits during the nighttime hours, with the wind chill dropping even further. Justin Brausen finally broke the goose-egg for Danville, scoring his 200th goal in the Federal League.

It was early and often however when the Carolina Thunderbirds scored on the evening in Danville. Despite Danville pushing hard in the early goings of the game, coming away with multiple scoring opportunities of their own, it was Gleb Krivoshapkin who opened the game's scoring, beating Danville goaltender Harley White just six minutes into the game.

After that first period goals by Ramil Talipov, Joe Cangelosi, Everett Thompson and Jan Krivohlavek brought the Carolina lead up to five goals by the time the first period had ended. At times, there was back and forth action similar to what we saw in last year's matchups between the two sides, but Danville was never able to find the back of Jacob Mullen's net through the first two periods.

The second period saw goals from Jan Krivohlavek and George Holt score to extend the deficit to 6-0 by the end of the second period. After that, Krivohlavek scored his second goal of the game when he beat replacement goaltender Jessie Gordichuk on some one-two passing on a breakaway with Everett Thompson.

Then, it was Justin Brausen that finally found the back of the net for the Dashers. His 200th goal got a loud cheer from the hometown crowd that the vital piece of the FPL Championship team in Brausen has worked so hard for throughout his career. Sam Turner and Tyler Quintos got the assists.

Jan Salak scored a short-handed goal to finalize the score at 8-1, as Gordichuk let in his second goal of the night on an assist from Petr Panacek.

The game's three stars were Joe Cangelosi, Everett Thompson and Jan Krivohlavek getting the third, second and first stars on the evening. It was a tough night for the Dashers at home, but they'll look to take revenge on the Thunderbirds tomorrow night in another home game, with the puck set to drop at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.