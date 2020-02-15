Wolves Snap Enforcers Streak, 3-1

February 15, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Enforcers came back to First Arena riding a six game winning streak and looking ahead to first place, while looking to keep their lead on the Watertown Wolves.The Wolves came in trying to snap a losing streak of their own.

The first period got off to a rocky start for Elmira as a shot from the point by Vladimir Port fluttered through a pile of players and deflected off of Jamie Lukas past Troy Passingham. Despite an overabundance of penalties neither side was able to take advantage and the period ended with the Wolves ahead 1-0.

The second period saw Elmira continue to push the pace, but Watertown able to take advantage again as Ryan Marker tallied for Watertown at 5:25, but the Enforcers answered back 10 seconds later as JT Walters finally beat Jeremy Pominville to put the Enforcers within one again. The Enforcers had another opportunity on the power play, but Watertown turned being shorthanded into an advantage as Cole Sonstebo beat Passingham to regain a two goal lead as the second period wound down.

Passingham stopped 39 of 42 in the loss.

Elmira goes right back to work tomorrow at 7:05 pm at First Arena as the Enforcers attempt to start a brand new streak in the second game of the three game set. Get your tickets now call 607-734-PUCK or log on to Tickets.com!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.