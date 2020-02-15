Prowlers Overcome Slow Start, Rout Mentor 7-2

After 20 minutes of play, it looked like the Prowlers were in a bit of trouble.

However, whatever Port Huron did in the first intermission worked, as they would score six unanswered goals en route to a 7-2 blowout win Friday night.

The Prowlers did get on the board first, when Mike Moroso backhanded a goal over the shoulder of Jordan Brant to give the Prowlers a 1-0 lead.

But it would be Stepan Jirovec and Steven Fowler who scored in succession to give Mentor the 2-1 lead going into the first break.

Then the Prowlers figured it out.

Nearly the entire second period was being played in the Ice Breakers end.

Mike Moroso scored early in the second to knot it up at two a side.

Then, in the final 3:38 of the second period, Zach Zulkanycz, Dalton Jay, Austin Fetterly accounted for four total goals, bringing the score to 6-2 at the second break.

Fetterly would score the lone goal of the third period to net his third hat trick of the season.

Assistant coach Matt Graham noticed a considerable difference between the first and second periods.

"We just started playing our game a little more," said Graham. "Things started to open up, we started to get to the areas in the corners. That's how we create offense, beating them to loose pucks and moving it around them, exhausting them essentially."

Port Huron will take on the same Mentor Ice Breakers Saturday night at 6:00.

