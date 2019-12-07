Thunderbirds Blank Rumble Bees, 7-0

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.- The Carolina Thunderbirds, 2019 Commissioner's Cup champions and proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, shutout the Battle Creek Rumble Bees 7-0 at The Rink on Friday.

"I thought they played well," said head coach Andre Niec, "it can be hard to play against a team when you're up five, six, seven goals and I expect more, but I always expect more of my players."

Carolina's offense rolled posting 59 shots on goal. It's the fifth straight game the Carolina offense has logged more than 50 shots.

Jiri Pargac opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. Jan Krivohlavek added another less than two minutes later.

The Thunderbirds exploded in the second period though as Pargac scored his second of the game. Daniel Martin struck on the powerplay at the 8:40 mark and just 14 seconds later Joe Cangelosi picked Jake Mullen's blocker side to make it 5-0.

Petr Panacek scored the final two goals of the game, one at the end of the second and one midway through the third for his team-leading 11th and 12th of the season.

At the 1:04 mark of the third period, Battle Creek's Ethan Busch-Anderson checked Viktor Grebennikov into the right corner boards. Grebennikov was stretchered off the ice after a lengthy delay.

"We hope he's okay," said Niec, "I have talked to the people with him and they say he is feeling better, he's talking to them at least." To this point Grebennikov has two goals and two assists.

Carolina improves to 13-1-0-0 and extends their lead as the top of the league after a Watertown loss. Battle Creek slips to 0-16-0-0, still searching for their first franchise win.

The two teams will face each other tomorrow in Battle Creek at 7:35 p.m.

