Enforcers Cage Wolves, 3-2

Elmira had made some changes to the roster over the last week and were anxious to see what they had in their newcomers. The Enforcers came into the weekend in fourth place needing to get back on their winning ways.

Watertown struck first as new Enforcers net minder Michael Stiliadis got his first start for Elmira, but it didn't last long. 5:47 into the first period the Wolves struck for two goals against Stiliadis on just two shots. Coach Brent Clarke wasted no time reaching for the hook and brought Troy Passingham into the game. The veteran goaltender seemed to energize the Enforcers and the newfound energy led to a goal from Captain Ahmed Mahfouz on a perfect pass from Kyle Stevens into the slot that Mahfouz was able to slam home to close the gap to just one.

The Enforcers got the first power play of the game and for the fourth straight game would capitalize on the advantage with 37 seconds remaining in the first period Cameron Yarwood got the puck below the goal line and fired an impossible angle shot that slipped by November goaltender of the month Jeremy Pominville to tie the game up.

Elmira was put on the defense as they had to kill a four minute man advantage and not only were they able to do that, but they were able to keep Watertown out of the Enforcers zone and then as Brandon Tucker broke in a quick pass over to Mahfouz and a shot right over Pominville's shoulder gave Elmira the lead for the first time and they would not look back.

Troy Passingham stopped 24 of 24 shots to give Elmira the win.

Troy Passingham stopped 24 of 24 shots to give Elmira the win.

