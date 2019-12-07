Port Huron Doubles up River Dragons 4-2 on Friday Night

December 7, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus River Dragons forward CJ Hayes

(Columbus River Dragons) Columbus River Dragons forward CJ Hayes(Columbus River Dragons)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday night by a score of 4-2.

On a Teddy Bear Toss night in Columbus the bears went flying early when Ivan Bondarenko took a slick pass from Chad Herron in the slot and fired it home waiting for his lane to develop. Bondarenko's goal at 3:12 in the first sent several hundred bears on to the ice.

After the five or six minute delay, the Prowlers then forced the issue taking a commanding lead in shots (one they would keep all night) and eventually got one past Ryland Pashovitz on a Jarrett Pfeiffer shot from the corner underneath the goal line. Enough of a space developed while Pashovitz held his post for the game to get tied up.

Port Huron would then take their first lead of the game when Matt Robertson deflected one in while battling with Chase Fallis. The goal came off a David Nippard centering pass.

Columbus would respond before the period ended when CJ Hayes took a pass in the neutral zone from Edgars Ozolinsh and turned on the burners moving past a Port Huron defenseman and then cutting across the face of goal and going low blocker on Cory Simons to make the game 2-2.

2:01 later though, Port Huron would restore their lead with Matt Robertson taking a circle to circle pass with Matt Stoia holding the zone with a great jumping play at the point. Robertson's 2nd of the night and 13th of the season would go for the game winner.

A Zachary Zulkanycz empty net tally late would allow the teams to meet at center ice and do some heavy arguing and shoving with the clans set to meet again next weekend in Port Huron.

Cory Simons moves his record to 4-0 with 19 saves on 21 shots, Ryland Pashovitz takes the loss with 39 saves on 42 shots.

Columbus and Port Huron conclude their three game set next weekend in McMorran. Friday night's puck drop in Port Huron is at 7:30.

Three Stars of the Game

Matt Robertson

Ryland Pashovitz

CJ Hayes

