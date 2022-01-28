Thunderbirds Add Key Pieces to Defense Corps Ahead of Danbury Weekend

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have signed defensemen Egor Nosov and Jason Stone ahead of Friday night's contest in Danbury. Carolina heads into this weekend's three-game series looking to build on a five-game win streak.

"We're excited to have Jason Stone join the club as a strong backend defenseman, we look forward to his physical presence in the lineup," said GM Kelly Curl. "Egor Nosov brings unique playmaking abilities with him as well. We're looking forward to seeing what these players can bring to the table."

Nosov's rights were acquired earlier in the week via trade, but the Russian defenseman was officially signed Friday afternoon. In 25 games with Binghamton, the rookie tallied four goals and 14 assists for 18 points.

Stone comes to Carolina after a brief stint with the SPHL's Quad City Storm. The 6'1" defenseman brings speed, vision and puck moving abilities to the Thunderbirds blue line.

"We're thrilled to call Jason and Egor Thunderbirds," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "They make us a very difficult and physically imposing team to play against."

On the heels of these signings, the Thunderbirds released defenseman Zach Sargis Friday afternoon.

The Thunderbirds and their recent aquisitions now head north to play three games against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Carolina looks to avenge a January 2nd overtime loss to Danbury.

