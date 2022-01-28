River Dragons Sign Kirk Underwood to Active Contract
January 28, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release
Columbus, GA - The River Dragons have signed forward Kirk Underwood to a standard player contract ahead of this weekend's games against the Port Huron Prowlers.
Underwood will be making his pro debut in tonight's (January 28) game. Previously he split his college career between Chatham University in NCAA D3 (2 seasons) and UNLV in the ACHA (2 seasons). In both places Underwood was named captain in his final year there.
A native of Littleton, Colorado Underwood attended Regis Jesuit High School to start his high-level hockey career and then transitioned into playing juniors in the MetJHL (Philadelphia, Walpole) and the EHL (Walpole, Valley, Connecticut). His best junior season came as a member of the Walpole Express in the MetJHL where he tallied 41 points (16G-25A) in 44 games.
Underwood and the rest of the Dragons gear up for a two-game set against the Port Huron Prowlers tonight and tomorrow at the Civic Center. Both puck drops are at 7:30, with pregame coverage starting at 7:00. Tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster.
