Saturday, January 29 Game Postponed

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club has postponed its game against the Binghamton Black Bears on January 29th, 2022. This is due to imminent and severe weather conditions pending for the Kent and Sussex Counties. The Governor has already issued level two driving restrictions from 10 PM tonight and through the weekend. This decision was made to keep all those staff, players, and fans safe. We will announce a make-up date as soon as available. Ticket purchasers will be credited for a future game of choice. If you have any questions please call 302-398-PUCK. We are in Binghamton tonight, listen live on Delawarethunder.com. Thank you for the support and #rollthunder

