Hat Tricks Begin Three-Game Series at Home vs Carolina

January 28, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (18-9-3, 53 pts) play their second of four-straight days on Friday when they host the Carolina Thunderbirds (16-11-3, 48 pts) at 7 p.m.

The Hat Tricks began their busiest stretch of the season on Thursday with a road win against Binghamton.

They return home on Friday to start a three-game series with Carolina. This will be the sixth meeting between the two teams and the first contest in Danbury.

Carolina has a point in all five of those meetings, winning three games in regulation. The Hat Tricks won the last meeting in Carolina with a comeback-overtime win on Jan. 2nd.

The Hat Tricks have been led all season by captain Jonny Ruiz, who added his team-leading 27th goal in the win on Thursday night. Ruiz has 48 points are fourth in the league and lead the team. His 27 goals are third in the FPHL.

John Buttitta leads the way for the Thunderbirds, piling up 44 points so far this season. Gus Ford has been the most effective goal-scorer for Carolina, netting 21 in 24 games this season.

Get tickets for the first game of the set between the Hat Tricks and the Thunderbirds. The game can also be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2022

Hat Tricks Begin Three-Game Series at Home vs Carolina - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.