Thunder Weekly, January 17, 2023

January 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrates a goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrates a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened up a five-game homestand last week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 13

Allen at Wichita, 4-3 L

Saturday, January 14

Allen at Wichita, 3-2 L

Sunday, January 15

Tulsa at Wichita, 6-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 20

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. QT Buy In Night.

Saturday, January 21

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Bonavia, Hajoca and US Mortgage. A Salute To Aviation, presented by Augusta Flight Center .

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games and 3:40 on Sunday**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-6-2-0

AWAY: 7-7-1-0

OVERALL: 21-13-3-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 45 points, .608 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 19

Assists: Brayden Watts, Michal Stinil, 30

Points: Brayden Watts, 49

+/-: Cole MacDonald, +10

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 69

MILESTONES - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay coached in his 1,000th game last Wednesday. Ramsay is five wins away from reaching 500 as a professional head coach.

LEADERBOARD - Brayden Watts and Michal Stinil sit at the top of the leaderboard in the league in goals, assists and points. Watts is second with 49 points. fourth in goals with 19 and tied for third with 30 assists. Stinil is third in points with 48, tied for fifth in goals with 18 and tied for third with 30 assists. Stinil leads the league with 18 power play assists and 24 power play points. Watts is second with 17 power play assists and tied for second with 22 power play points.

EMPTY - Jay Dickman added his 11th career empty-net goal in Sunday's win against Tulsa. He has points in four straight, assists in back-to-back games and goals in three of his last four.

CAREER HIGH - Dylan MacPherson has goals in back-to-back games and three points in his last two. He has already surpassed his career-high in goals with seven this year. The fourth-year pro has 16 points (7g, 9a) in 34 games this season.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates has four points in his last five games. He tallied a beautiful goal on Sunday afternoon, giving him seven so far this season. The rookie out of St. Norbert College has 11 points in 35 games.

ASSISTING - Timur Ibragimov has assists in back-to-back games and four assists in his last five. The second-year forward from St. Petersburg, Russia has 13 assists and 19 points in 37 games this year.

SPECIAL - Wichita went 3-for-6 on the power play on Sunday afternoon. It was the third time this season that the Thunder collected three or more goals on the man advantage in a game. Wichita is second at home on the power play, going 22-for-69 (29.2%) and is third in the league overall, going 44-for-181 (24.3%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1381) and fourth in saves (755)...Quinn Preston is sixth in rookie scoring with 30 points and tied for first in rookie scoring with six power play goals...Mark Liwiski is tied for second for rookies with 69 penalty minutes...Cole MacDonald is tied for fifth in points by a defenseman with 25, tied for third among defenseman with 21 assists, first for defenseman with 14 power play assists and power play points (17)...Wichita is 14-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-3-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 17-9-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

Come join us on Friday, January 20 for another QuikTrip Buy In. Head over to any QT location or click here to redeem your complimentary digital upper level ticket.

Join us Saturday, January 21 for #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Bonavia, Hajoca and US Mortgage. Saturday is also A Salute To Aviation, presented by Augusta Flight Center. Get a special four pack and two Air Capital t-shirts for just $75.

The team will be wearing a special Air Capital-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. Click here to see what they look like.

The El Trueno uniforms are now live on the DASH Auction App. Bidding ends on Saturday, January 21.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.