Defenseman Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL Colorado Eagles

January 17, 2023







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Patrick Kudla has signed a PTO with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Kudla, 26, has tallied 29 points (6G, 23A) in 33 games for Idaho this year ranking second amongst defenders in the ECHL in points only behind his defensive partner Owen Headrick (10G, 20A). The 6-foot-3, 174lb left-handed shot leads the Steelheads in power-play points (2G, 12A) ranking tied for third amongst all league defensemen in man advantage assists. He has recorded at least one point in 20 of 33 games this year which includes nine multi-point games.

The native of Guelph, ON spent the last four seasons from 2018-22 playing professionally overseas in Slovakia and Czech Republic splitting time with HC Nove Zamky, HC Litivinov, and HK Dukla Tencin totaling 60 points (14G, 46A) in 166 games.

Prior to professional hockey, he spent the 2018-18 season at the University of Guelph (USports) logging 12 points (1G, 11A) in 20 games. He spent the 2016-17 season in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints recording 38 points (8G, 30A) in 58 games after being named OJHL best defenseman in 2015-16 leading all skaters in assists (53) and defensemen in points (66) playing 50 games for the Oakville Blades.

