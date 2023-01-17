ECHL Transactions - January 17
January 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transitions for Tuesday, January 17, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Joe Widmar, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Levko Koper, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Fort Wayne:
Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Sam Dove-McFalls, F assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Patrick Kudla, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Newfoundland:
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Savannah:
Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Utah:
Delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
