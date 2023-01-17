ECHL Transactions - January 17

Following are the ECHL transitions for Tuesday, January 17, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Joe Widmar, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Levko Koper, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Sam Dove-McFalls, F assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Patrick Kudla, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Newfoundland:

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Savannah:

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Utah:

Delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

