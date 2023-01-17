Solar Bears Food Festival Presented by Publix Returns on Saturday, January 21

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the return of the team's annual Food Festival presented by Publix, which will take place this Saturday, January 21 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.

The following list of vendors will be participating in this year's Food Fest:

Barnie's Coffee

Black Brew Bros Coffee

Bolay

Capital Tacos

Cholo Dogs

Dano's Dangerous Tequila

ICEBAR ORLANDO

Island Wing Company

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.

Levy Restaurants (On-Site Cash Bar for additional drink purchases)

MX Taco

PDQ

Pink Whitney

Pizza Hut

Planet Smoothie

Portillo's

Publix

Qdoba

Red Panda Noodle

Rita's Italian Ice

Sonny's BBQ

Tijuana Flats

Walk-On's

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits game. Fans can purchase a ticket for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.

