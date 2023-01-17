Solar Bears Food Festival Presented by Publix Returns on Saturday, January 21
January 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the return of the team's annual Food Festival presented by Publix, which will take place this Saturday, January 21 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.
The following list of vendors will be participating in this year's Food Fest:
Barnie's Coffee
Black Brew Bros Coffee
Bolay
Capital Tacos
Cholo Dogs
Dano's Dangerous Tequila
ICEBAR ORLANDO
Island Wing Company
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.
Levy Restaurants (On-Site Cash Bar for additional drink purchases)
MX Taco
PDQ
Pink Whitney
Pizza Hut
Planet Smoothie
Portillo's
Publix
Qdoba
Red Panda Noodle
Rita's Italian Ice
Sonny's BBQ
Tijuana Flats
Walk-On's
To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits game. Fans can purchase a ticket for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.
Purchase your ticket package for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game vs. Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, Jan. 21.
