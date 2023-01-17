Oilers Host Jam-Packed Hockey Weekend in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday a full schedule at both the Oilers Ice Center and the BOK Center this upcoming weekend.

The Oilers host three games against the Utah Grizzlies, the first three contests of the 2022-23 season against Tulsa's 2022 first-round playoff opponent. Game one takes place on Friday, Jan 20 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. and is Ladies' Night.

Saturday, Jan. 21 is the biggest kids' game of the season - Spongebob Square Pants night. The first 1000 kids 12 & under get a FREE Tulsa Oilers Youth Jersey. The world-famous Zooperstars will also be in attendance for the 7:05 p.m. game.

The BOK Center weekend closes with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday, concluding with a News on 6 and 1170 the Blitz postgame skate with the team. Prior to the Oilers-Grizzlies game, Oklahoma State will play Texas State for a second time at 12:15 p.m. Fans will be able to access both games with an Oilers ticket at the BOK Center.

At the Oilers Ice Center, The Second-Annual Battle of the Breweries Tournament kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3:15 p.m. Admission to the tournament is free, and the building will be hosting drink specials, with Hop and Sting, Cabin Boys, Dead Armadillo, The Nook, The Cape and Heirloom Rustic Ales in attendance.

Immediately following the Battle of the Breweries on Saturday, Oklahoma State University will play its first home game at the Oilers Ice Center since announcing the Oilers-owned facility as their new home earlier this month. The Cowboys host the Texas State University Wildcats at 10:30 p.m. and admission is $10. Make sure to catch the rest of the OSU Cowboys' season at the Oilers Ice Center at https://www.okstatehockey.com/schedule/upcoming

Tulsa mounts for a three-in-three home series against the Utah Grizzlies, Starting Friday, Jan. 20 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. A rematch at the same time and place takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21 and the Oilers and Grizzlies close their BOK Series at 4:05 p.m. in Tulsa.

