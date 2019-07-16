Thunder Sign Rookie Austin Plevy

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Austin Plevy for the 2019-20 season.

Plevy, 24, completed his college career in March with the Northeastern University Huskies. In one season with the Huskies, the Langley, BC native tallied five goals and three assists in 39 games played and helped his team capture a Hockey East title. Prior to his senior season, the 5-10, 185-pound forward played three seasons for UMass (Amherst), totaling 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 104 games.

"We are excited to have Austin aboard for this upcoming season," Thunder Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh said. "He gained a lot of great experience playing for two NCAA Division-I schools. Not only taking part in but winning the Beanpot and the Hockey East championship is not an easy thing to do. Between his experiences in college and his outstanding numbers in juniors, we are looking forward to seeing him succeed in Glens Falls."

Plevy's most productive offensive season came at the junior level in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. A member of the Brooks Bandits, Plevy racked up 92 points in 56 games (29 goals, 63 assists) in 2014-15. The offensive breakout earned him a spot on the AJHL (South) All-Star Team, while he also led the league in assists and took home the Ernie Love Trophy for most points. Plevy had 24 points (7 goals, 17 assists) in 19 games the previous season with the Bandits.

Before his AJHL days, Plevy laced up for the Chilliwack Chiefs and the Langley Rivermen of the British Columbia Hockey League where he recorded 174 points (65 goals, 109 assists) in 204 games. Plevy was named to the BCHL Second All-Star Team in 2012-13.

