Stukel Signed by Bakersfield

Wichita, KS - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that they have signed forward Jakob Stukel (Jacob STOO-kuhl) to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Stukel, 22, was loaned twice last season to the Condors. The second-year forward out of Surrey, British Columbia tallied six points (3g, 3a) in 10 games during his call-up. He had a solid rookie season for the Thunder, finishing with 42 points (19g, 23a) in 57 games.

A former sixth-round draft pick (#154) of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Stukel was invited to rookie camp with the New York Rangers before last season. He also represented Team British Columbia during the Western Canada Challenge Cup in 2012-13.

Stukel split time during his four-year junior career between the Calgary Hitmen and the Vancouver Giants. A native of Surrey, British Columbia, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward had a career season in 2017-18 with the Hitmen where he racked up 37 goals and 64 points in 71 games. He netted 20 goals in three-straight seasons and piled up 197 points (103g, 94a) in 265 career junior games.

