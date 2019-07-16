Stalwart Defenseman Adam Larkin Agrees to Contract

July 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - Slick puck-moving defenseman Adam Larkin has agreed to terms on a Standard Player Contract to return to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the 2019-20 season. Larkin routinely played top-pair defense minutes, and became a reliable source of offensive contribution.

The 24-year-old started last season with the Reading Royals, but on December 11, 2018, moved to Greenville in a trade. From there, his role expanded, his minutes increased, and his point totals flourished.

Larkin played in all situations in his 45 games with the Swamp Rabbits, posted 24 points (5 goals, 19 assists), and finished the season +2. Combined with his time in Reading, the Yale grad put up 6 goals and 21 assists in 58 games. 11 of his 27 points were power play points.

Larkin comes from a hockey family. Most notably, his cousin, Dylan Larkin, has blossomed into a star with the Detroit Red Wings. Another cousin of his, Colin Larkin, spent last season with the Wichita Thunder. Lastly, his brother, Ryan Larkin, has played the last three seasons at Miami University of Ohio.

His college career was built on an ironman reputation. Larkin only missed three games across four seasons as a Bulldog, and saw his game improve through his college hockey career. He was Yale's top-scoring defenseman in his junior year, and in his senior season, the team went 5-1-0 when he posted a point.

Larkin has shown resilience to get to this point, as his tenure with the Adirondack Thunder out of school lasted less than a month. Reading acquired him off of waivers on April 1, 2018, and the rest is history.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

More signings will take place throughout the offseason, so stay tuned to the Swamp Rabbits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.