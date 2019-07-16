Mavericks Announce Date, Times for 2019 Fanfest

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced they will hold their annual FanFest on Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. All fans and media are invited to attend. Come meet members of the 2019-20 Mavericks, get autographs, enjoy food and drink, live music and take in the brand new arena upgrades.

More information on the event will be released as the date approaches.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

