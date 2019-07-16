Milwaukee Admirals Sign Goaltender Cam Johnson to Two-Way Deal

July 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Milwaukee Admirals, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Florida Everblades, announced on Tuesday the signing of goaltender Cam Johnson to a two-way (AHL/ECHL) contract for the 2019-20 season.

A product of the University of North Dakota, Johnson helped guide the Fighting Hawks to the 2015-16 NCAA Division I National Championship and is entering his second full season as a professional player.

Johnson spent the bulk of his rookie season with the AHL's Binghamton Devils and saw action in 29 games. He compiled an 11-15-3 record (W-L-OTL/SOL) and registered a 3.79 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage.

In addition to his time with Binghamton, Johnson played in 10 games for the Adirondack Thunder in 2018-19. He finished with a 2.54 GAA, a .915 save percentage and a 4-5-0-1 record with Adirondack and posted one shutout.

Prior to making his professional debut with Binghamton at the end of the 2017-18 season, Johnson played four seasons at UND from 2014-18. He logged a career record of 56-26-12 along with a .914 save percentage and a 2.10 GAA.

As a sophomore with the Fighting Hawks in 2015-16, Johnson played in 34 of UND's 44 games, sporting a .935 save percentage, a 1.66 GAA and a 24-4-2 record en route to being selected as a Second-Team West All-American. He also earned Second-Team All-NCHC honors as the Fighting Hawks captured their eighth National Championship.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.