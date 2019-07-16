Growlers Re-Sign Defenseman Garrett Johnston

July 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, Proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they have re-signed defenseman Garrett Johnston to a one-year, ECHL contract.

Johnston, 24, appeared in 39 games last season with the Newfoundland Growlers where he picked up 19 points (4 goals, 17 assists) and recorded 10 penalty minutes. In the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Winnipeg native skated in 23 games, recording 1 goal and 6 assists.

The 6'2" defenseman started the 2018-19 season with the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL appearing in 21 games and tallying 12 points before earned a spot on the Newfoundland Growlers blueline and eventually winning the Kelly Cup.

##

2019-20 Season Tickets

Newfoundland Growlers 2019-20 season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.mileonecentre.com, in person at the Mile One Centre Box Office or by phone at 576-7657.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 16, 2019

Growlers Re-Sign Defenseman Garrett Johnston - Newfoundland Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.