Thunder Shut Down Mariners 2-0 in Game 7

May 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Isaac Poulter stopped all 21 shots as the Adirondack Thunder shut out the Maine Mariners in Game 7 at Cool Insuring Arena, 2-0. With the victory, the Thunder advanced to the next round to face the Norfolk Admirals.

After no scoring in the first period, Ryan Wheeler returned to the lineup and gave Adirondack a 1-0 lead. Colin Felix sent the puck to the top of the crease and after the original save by Brad Arvanitis, Ryan Wheeler poked the puck over the goal line for the lead. The goal was Wheeler's third of the series with assists from Felix and Zach Walker at 11:30 of period two and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the third period.

In the third period, Tristan Ashbrook scored an empty-net goal at 17:46 of the third period to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. The goal was Ashbrook's fifth of the series with an assist from Erik Middendorf. Isaac Poulter stopped all 21 shots he faced for his third shutout of the series.

The Thunder will host the Norfolk Admirals in Game 1 of the North Division Final on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Tickets are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

