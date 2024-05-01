Mariners Fall to Thunder in Seven Games

May 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - Isaac Poulter registered his third shutout of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, making 21 saves in a 2-0 Adirondack Thunder victory over the Maine Mariners on Wednesday night. Adirondack won the series in seven games, advancing to the North Division Finals, and eliminating the Mariners.

After a scoreless opening period, Adirondack broke through at 11:30 of the 2 nd period, on a goal credited to Ryan Wheeler. Wyllum Deveaux, attempting to make a sliding block on a feed from Colin Felix, carried the puck and Brad Arvanitis' right pad across the goal line. The goal was reviewed, upheld, and Adirondack led 1-0 after 40 minutes.

The score remained 1-0 until Tristan Ashbrook's empty net goal at 17:46 of the third period sealed the game. Arvanitis stopped 23 of 24, finishing off a tremendous series. Adirondack will play the Norfolk Admirals in the North Division Finals.

