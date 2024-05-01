Sale of the Lions de Trois-Rivières Now Officially Complete

May 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - It's official: The Lions de Trois-Rivières belong to a new ownership group. The team is now owned by Spire Hockey, helmed by American businessman Jeff Dickerson. The sale of the team by Deacon Sports & Entertainment to Spire Hockey was approved today by the ECHL's Board of Governors.

Mr. Dickerson - an Indianapolis native - is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Spire Holdings, which includes in its portfolio two other ECHL teams: the Rapid City Rush and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. He also co-owns Spire Motorsports, holders of three full-time cars that race in the NASCAR Cup Series along with teams that compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

"Spire Hockey is thrilled to expand our footprint and begin immersing ourselves in the Trois Rivières market," said Spire Hockey co-owner Jeff Dickerson. "We take tremendous pride in being pillars of the communities where our teams call home and are wholly committed to being an organization that everyone in Trois Rivières can be proud of. It's a new day and Spire Hockey is eager to write a new chapter in the Lions' history."

The Lions' new owner is supported by Todd Mackin, who is president of several of Spire's branches, including Spire Holdings and Spire Hockey.

1st event under the new ownership group

The Lions organization will hold its first event as a Spire Hockey property tonight (April 30) starting at 5:30 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. Players from the 2023-24 Lions roster and the administration staff will welcome the team's fans for an end-of-season farewell "5 à 7."

Fans in attendance will get to meet their favourite players from the just-concluded season, as well as participate in an auction where game-worn jerseys will be up for grabs along with other sure-to-delight items. Colisée Vidéotron food concessions will be open during the event.

