Thank You Fans: Join Us Tomorrow for an End of Season Event

May 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







From all of us within the Swamp Rabbits organization, we want to say THANK YOU to the best fans in the ECHL for bringing the energy, the passion, and the unwavering support for every game throughout the 2023-2024 season!

There were plenty of memories made all season long with you by our side. Back-to-back 40-win seasons, a fourth straight appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and a South Division Championship for the first time since 2011, and it was all thanks to you, our loyal fans!

Before we fully wrap up the 2023-24 season, we want to have one more celebration with you tomorrow, May 2nd, from 5:30-7:30pm! There will be opportunities for autographs and photos with your favorite Swamp Rabbits players, silent auctions on game-worn items from this season, Swamp Rabbits merchandise for sale, and the ability to lock in your seats for the 2024-25 season!

Interested in securing season tickets, or planning your group outing for next season? Click the button below to schedule an appointment with a Swamp Rabbits representative at our event tomorrow!

