Adirondack Thunder to Face Norfolk Admirals in North Division Final

May 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder will face the Norfolk Admirals in the Kelly Cup Playoff North Division Final starting with Game 1 on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. inside Cool Insuring Arena presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union.

Tickets for Game 1 on Friday, May 3 and Game 2 on Saturday, May 4 at Cool Insuring Arena are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

NORTH DIVISION FINAL SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Friday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. - Norfolk at Adirondack

Game 2 - Saturday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. - Norfolk at Adirondack

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 8 at 7:05 p.m. - Adirondack at Norfolk

Game 4 - Friday, May 10 at 7:05 p.m. - Adirondack at Norfolk

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. - Adirondack at Norfolk

*Game 6 - Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. - Norfolk at Adirondack

*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. - Norfolk at Adirondack

*if necessary

