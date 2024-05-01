Solar Bears Announce Second Round Home Playoff Dates
May 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have moved on to the South Division Finals to face either the Jacksonville Icemen or the Florida Everblades after knocking out the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in six games in the South Division Semifinal series.
Orlando's second round schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - TBD
Game 2 - TBD
Game 3 - Tuesday, May 7 at 7pm - Kia Center
Game 4 - Thursday, May 9 at 7pm - Kia Center
*Game 5 - Sunday, May 12 at 3pm - Kia Center
*Game 6 - TBD
*Game 7 - TBD
*if necessary
Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com and at the Kia Center Box Office.
