Thunder Sends Six to AHL Training Camps

October 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that six players have been invited to American Hockey League training camps this week.

Brayden Watts, Lleyton Moore, Aaron Miller, Jason Pineo and Matthew Sredl have been invited to camp with the San Jose Barracuda. For Watts and Sredl, this will be the second year-in-a-row that they have both been invited by the Barracuda to attend camp.

Peter Bates will attend camp with the Chicago Wolves.

The Barracuda open training camp this week. Wichita will announce details later this week for training camp that begins on October 10.

