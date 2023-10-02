Maine Mariners Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the schedule for 2023 Training Camp on Monday. Camp will begin on Monday, October 9th, with on-ice sessions at Troubh Ice Arena beginning Tuesday, October 10th. The Mariners enter their milestone fifth season in 2023-24, looking to make their third consecutive trip to the postseason.

Camp will kick off with off-ice testing on Monday, October 9th, with the first on-ice session set for Tuesday, October 10th. All practices will be held at Troubh Ice Arena and are open to the public, free of charge. The full schedule is below:

Tuesday, Oct. 10 | 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Wednesday, Oct. 11 | 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Thursday, Oct. 12 | 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Friday, Oct. 13 | 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

The Mariners will play two preseason games against the Worcester Railers on Friday, October 13th and Saturday, October 14th. The "home" game on the 13th will be at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn at 7 PM. Tickets are $10, available through the Norway Savings Bank Arena website or at the door. The game on the 14th is at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center, also at 7 PM. Both preseason games will be broadcast (audio only) on the Mariners Radio Network via the Mixlr App or at MarinersofMaine.com/listen.

A full training camp roster will be released on Monday, October 9th. The current preseason roster can be viewed here. Additional players could be assigned to the Mariners from NHL and AHL camps leading up to the start of the regular season, which begins October 20th at Trois-Rivieres. ECHL teams can carry 21 players on their active roster until November 19th, when they must trim it to 20.

The following Mariners players are attending Providence Bruins training camp: forwards Reid Stefanson, Ethan Keppen, Brooklyn Kalmikov, and Cole Dubinsky, and defenseman Gabriel Chicoine. Goaltender Brad Arvanitis is at Hartford Wolf Pack training camp, following his invite to New York Rangers camp. Defenseman Andrew Peski is attending camp with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The regular season home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union is Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale October 4th.

