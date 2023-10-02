Oilers Announce Training Camp Schedule

October 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, powered by Community Care, announced Monday the training camp schedule for the 2023-24 schedule.

Training camp will take place at the Oilers Ice Center, located at 6413 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133, and all practice sessions are open to the public free of charge.

In addition to practice, the Oilers play two preseason games, starting on the road against the Allen Americans on Friday, Oct. 13 at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m.

The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

A full training camp roster will be released ahead of camp. Updated rosters will be available each day at the Oilers Ice Center prior to the beginning of practice.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, Oct. 9 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Friday, Oct 13 - Nytex Sports Centre - 7:30 p.m. (preseason game)

Saturday, Oct.14 - Oilers Ice Center - 7:05 p.m. (preseason game)

Monday, Oct. 16 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.