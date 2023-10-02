Americans Send Four Players to AHL Camp in Belleville

October 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) are proud to announce the club has four players at American Hockey League Camp in Belleville.

The Belleville Senators announced their camp lineup today which includes forward Grant Hebert, a 6-foot-4 and 195-pound center, who joined Allen last year for his rookie season, putting up 26 points in 37 games. Also on the squad is forward Mikael Robidoux, who finished last year fourth overall in the ECHL in penalty minutes (190) and led the league in major penalties. Defenseman Ryan Gagnon and Eric Williams are also in Belleville. Gagnon finished tied for the team lead in plus/minus in last year's playoffs with a +2. Williams joined the Americans before last year's trade deadline from Norfolk. He was the captain of the Admirals last year before being traded to the Americans. He had 28 points in 61 games.

The AHL Senators play their first preseason game this Friday night in Toronto. The Americans open training camp next Monday, October 9th with the first preseason game set for Friday, October 13th against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in Tarrant County. Home opening weekend for the Americans is Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday October 29th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Call 972-912-1000 for Season & Group Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.