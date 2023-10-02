Forward Shawn McBride Returns to Steelheads for Second Stint

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Shawn McBride to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

McBride, 28, enters his fifth professional season, second with Idaho, after spending last season in Italy playing for Vipiteno Sterzing (AlpsHL) where he recorded 36 points (16G, 20A) in 36 games. The 6-foot-2, 201lb forward finished fifth in scoring for Idaho during the 2021-22 campaign notching 35 points (12G, 23A) in 69 games which included a hat trick on Feb. 4 in a 5-1 win at Wichita. During the 2019-20 season he split time in the AHL playing 33 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack tallying six points (2G, 4A) while recording seven assists in 20 ECHL games with the Norfolk Admirals.

Prior to professional hockey, the Victoria, BC native played four collegiate seasons at American International College (AIC) from 2015-19 accumulating 61 points (19G, 42A) in 151 career games. He served as team Captain during his senior season in 2018-19 helping the Yellow Jackets to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament where they defeated the number one overall seed, St. Cloud State, in the First Round.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans.

