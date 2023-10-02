Sheriff Returning for Second Season

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the re-signing of forward Dante Sheriff.

Sheriff, 24, re-joins the Oilers after a strong rookie season, producing 30 points (13G, 17A) in 51 appearances. Sheriff was acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears in December 2022 in exchange for future considerations, eventually sending Chris Perna to Orlando this offseason.

"Dante is a slick winger," said head coach Rob Murray. "When he applies himself he is very good on both sides of the puck. He had some of the best back checks we saw last year. His top-end speed is excellent, and you can hear the crowd when he turns on the jets up ice. In conversations with him he would admit he learned a lot last year, which bodes well for him to be even better this season."

Prior to turning pro, the 5'11, 182 lbs. forward played 52 games for Mercyhurst University, logging 42 points (13G, 29A) for the Lakers.

The Woodbridge, Ontario native played the majority of his junior career in the NAHL, compiling an impressive 158 points (52G, 106A) in just 141 games with the Austin Bruins. Sheriff led the league with 45 assists in 2019-20, earning Forward of the Year, All-Central Division and NAHL First-All-Star team honors, while also being named the NAHL's Most Valuable Player.

The right-handed shot also played one season with Brampton of the GOJHL, tallying 44 points (13G, 31A) in 46 games with the Bombers. Sheriff additionally appeared in 15 USHL games with Fargo and Muskegon.

The Oilers play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

