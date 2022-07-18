Thunder Re-Signs Forward Ian Parker

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Ian Parker has re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

Parker, 26, was acquired in a trade with the Toledo Walleye at the ECHL trade deadline last season. He collected three points (1g, 2a) in eight games in a Thunder uniform.

"I'm excited to experience more of what Wichita has to offer," stated Parker. "I hope we can create a winning culture that the fans deserve. This will be a great season for me to grow as a player and develop my game being surrounded by great staff and teammates."

He was born in Florence, Kentucky, but made his home in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward split last season between Orlando and Toledo before joining Wichita. He tallied 20 points (10g, 10a) in 56 games between the Walleye and the Solar Bears.

Prior to turning pro, Parker played three seasons at the University of Windsor (USports). Parker lost his senior year due to the pandemic. He totaled 48 points (23g, 25a) in 84 games for the Lancers.

