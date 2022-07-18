Dylan Fitze Returns to Grizzlies for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Dylan Fitze is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Dylan was a key piece to the Grizzlies 2022 Kelly Cup playoff run as he scored 9 points in 18 playoff games (6 goals, 3 assists). 5 of his 6 playoff goals came in the third period, including 2 in game 2 vs Rapid City in the Mountain Division Finals to keep Utah within striking distance before Utah scored 2 goals in the final 48 seconds to win 5-4.

Fitze was acquired by Utah in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears on March 21, 2022. In 9 regular season games with the Grizzlies, Fitze scored 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) and had a +6 rating. With Orlando last season Fitze had 15 points (10 goals, 5 assists) in 41 games. Fitze scored 28 goals and 22 assists in 129 games with Orlando and he also had 1 goal in 2 games with the Kansas City Mavericks in the 2019-20 season. Fitze played at Laurentian University from 2013-2018 where he scored 73 points (41 goals, 32 assists) in 129 games. Dylan has good size as he's listed at 6'2" and 203 pounds.

