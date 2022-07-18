Rush Trade Rights to Dillon Kelley to Kansas City

Rapid City Rush goaltender Dillon Kelley

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Monday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that the rights to goaltender Dillon Kelley have been traded to the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations.

Kelley was originally acquired by the Rush from Kansas City in January and ultimately appeared in 14 games for Rapid City. He went 9-2-0-0 with a 2.98 goals against average and .910 save percentage. Kelley was tendered a qualifying offer by the Rush in advance of the June 30 deadline and had yet to sign for the 2022-23 season.

