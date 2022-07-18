Rush Trade Rights to Dillon Kelley to Kansas City
July 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Monday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that the rights to goaltender Dillon Kelley have been traded to the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations.
Kelley was originally acquired by the Rush from Kansas City in January and ultimately appeared in 14 games for Rapid City. He went 9-2-0-0 with a 2.98 goals against average and .910 save percentage. Kelley was tendered a qualifying offer by the Rush in advance of the June 30 deadline and had yet to sign for the 2022-23 season.
2022-23 season tickets and mini packs are on sale now! Opening night for the 2022-23 season will take place on October 28 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Don't miss out on any of the action next season. Get your season tickets or mini packs by calling us at (605) 716-7825 or online at rapidcityrush.com!
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush goaltender Dillon Kelley
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 18, 2022
- Mavericks Acquire Goaltender Dillon Kelley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Trade Rights to Dillon Kelley to Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Re-Signs Forward Ian Parker - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Broadcaster Evan Pivnick Joins AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds - Adirondack Thunder
- Dylan Fitze Returns to Grizzlies for Upcoming Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Reading Royals 17th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament October 17 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.