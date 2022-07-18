Mavericks Acquire Goaltender Dillon Kelley

July 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have acquired goaltender Dillon Kelley via trade with the Rapid City Rush.

Kelley now rejoins the Mavericks for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Kelley was signed by the Mavericks during the 2021-22 season where he started against the Tulsa Oilers on January 10th, recording the win while allowing just one goal against. In 14 games with the Rush last season, Kelley had a record of 9-2-0-0 with a 2.98 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

"We are extremely happy to be able to get Dillon Kelley back in a Mavericks uniform," said Mavericks Assistant Coach, Riley Weselowski. "In his brief showing with us he was outstanding, and he carried that over in Rapid City, winning his first 9 straight ECHL starts last season. He is a bit of a late bloomer, which is common for goalies, and we believe his best hockey is still in front of him. He works very hard in the off season and has his sights set on continuing to move up the hockey ladder. Maybe most importantly, DK is an excellent person. His character is off the charts, and he will be a leader in both our locker room and in the community."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m". at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.