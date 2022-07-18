Thunder Broadcaster Evan Pivnick Joins AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that Director of Communications and Broadcasting Evan Pivnick will be moving on to join the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League. Pivnick will be the inaugural Director of Broadcast and Communications for the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate located in Palm Desert, CA.

Pivnick came to the Thunder prior to the 2017-18 season following his graduation from Bowling Green State University. After starting out in an Account Executive/Team Broadcaster role, Pivnick was promoted to Director of Community Relations and Broadcasting the following offseason. Pivnick was named the team's Director of Communications and Broadcasting in the summer of 2019.

"We are thrilled that Evan has received a much-deserved opportunity in the American Hockey League," Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. "His professionalism and hard work leave big shoes to fill. Evan's work shined whether it was on the radio, working with our local and regional media outlets, leading our communications department, or in his hockey operations responsibilities. In the ECHL we are in the business of developing both players and staff and Evan getting one step closer to the NHL means a great deal to our organization."

In addition to being the radio voice of the Thunder, Pivnick led the team's communications department. The Long Island, NY native oversaw the team's social media channels, game notes, press releases, and other various media and community relations duties. Pivnick was named as a finalist for the 2021-22 ECHL Broadcaster of the Year award.

"I can't thank Jeff Mead and the rest of the Adirondack Thunder organization for their support over the past five years," Pivnick said. "This community and fanbase has been great and welcomed me since day one. Glens Falls is a special place and it has been an honor getting to start my professional broadcasting career in this great hockey town."

