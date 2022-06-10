Thunder Announces Changes to Upcoming Season Schedule

June 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today changes to the upcoming 2022-23 season schedule.

Wichita will now open the season at home on Saturday, October 22 against Allen. This date was originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 14. Prior to this change, the Thunder were scheduled to have their home opener on Friday, October 28 against Tulsa.

The second weekend will now be a three-in-three. After their game against the Oilers on Friday, October 28, the Thunder will travel to Allen for a pair of games on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.

These changes are reflected on the team's website and can be found here. Stay tuned later this summer for the upcoming promotional schedule.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are on sale now. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits. Click here to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.