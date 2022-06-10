Heroics from Kaelble and Pendenza Lift Everblades to OT Victory and 3-1 Finals Lead

June 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- Lukas Kaelble buried a feed from Matteo Gennaro with 4:15 remaining in overtime to lift the Florida Everblades to a thrilling, come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Toledo Walleye in Game Four of the Kelly Cup Finals Friday night at Hertz Arena. With the victory, the Everblades took a three-games-to-one lead in the series. The Everblades will have a chance to with the organization's second Kelly Cup Saturday night in Hertz Arena. The puck drops for Game Five is slated for 7:00 pm.

Kaelble's goal was his first of the playoffs and just his second marker of the season. Jordan Sambrook also earned an assist on the play.

Trailing 2-1 in the final minute of regulation, the Everblades' Joe Pendenza blasted home a goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score at 2-2 and send the game into overtime.

In the opening period, Jake McLaughlin brought the sold-out crowd of 7,535 fans on their feet with his first goal of the playoffs after 8:21 of play. On the Blades' first power play of the night, Blake Winiecki fed the puck to McLaughlin who fired it in from the blue line.

Toledo responded at 14:44 of the first period with a tally from Josh Dickinson to tie the game at one, with Brandon Hawkins and Trevor Hensick picking up the assists.

The Everblades concluded period one going one-for-two on the power play while committing zero infractions on their side of the scoresheet.

Blades goaltender Cam Johnson showcased his talent between the pipes in the second period and kept the game at a 1-1 deadlock. The Walleye saw four man-advantages throughout the middle stanza but were outshot 25-21 by the intermission.

After more than 17 minutes of fast-paced, back-and-forth hockey in the third frame with neither team able to convert, Matt Berry scored a power play goal with 2:34 remaining in regulation to put the Walleye on top 2-1. Hawkins and Hensick both earned their second assists of the contest.

Not to be outdone, with Florida's net empty at the other end of the rink, Pendenza knotted the game at 2-2 with a blast from the top of the right circle with just 20 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Pendenza's goal was his fifth of the playoffs, while Stefan Leblanc and Winiecki were credited with the assists. For Winiecki, it was his second helper of the contest.

The teams ended regulation with shots on goal even at 34-34, with Toledo claiming a 13-9 edge in the third stanza.

In the extra period, Florida outshot Toledo 13-9. Johnson (14-2-1) made 40 saves for the victorious Everblades, while his Toledo counterpart Billy Christopoulos (13-4-3) registered 44 stops at the other end of the rink for the hard-luck Walleye.

Tickets for Game Five of the Kelly Cup Finals in Estero this Saturday, June 11 are on sale at the Hertz Arena Fifth Third Box Office and via Ticketmaster. The puck drops at 7:00 pm. To learn more, call or text (239) 948-7825 or purchase HERE.

Fans unable to catch any of the Kelly Cup Finals games in person can watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. In addition, fans can listen to the exciting game action online via Mixlr at www.mixlr.com/florida-everblades or on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.